LaGrange police search for suspects in assault, robbery of 13-year-old

LaGrange Police Photo(LaGrange Police Photo)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for suspects involved in the assault and robbery of a teenage boy.

On August 2, officers responded to a report that several unknown male juveniles had assaulted a 13-year-old in the parking lot of a bank on N Greenwood Street.

According to the victim, during the assault, the suspects also took his phone out of his pocket.

The 13-year-old did not sustain any significant threatening injuries and was treated for minor wounds on his arms and legs, then released to his mother.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

