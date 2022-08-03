Lanett police investigate bomb threat at grocery store on S. Gilmer Ave.

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at a grocery store on S. Gilmer Avenue.

On August 2, approximately 4:30 p.m., Chambers County Dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a possible bomb in the Kroger located at 1401 S Gilmer Ave.

Lanett Police Dept. and Fire Dept. responded to the scene and made contact with the management of the store. The store was safely evacuated.

Responding officers were unable to establish if the call was hoax, so they put a call out to surrounding agencies to assist. The agencies did a thorough sweep of the store and confirmed that the call was false.

This incident is currently under investigation.

