Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Lanett police investigate bomb threat at grocery store on S. Gilmer Ave.

Fire truck lights.
Fire truck lights.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is investigating a bomb threat at a grocery store on S. Gilmer Avenue.

On August 2, approximately 4:30 p.m., Chambers County Dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a possible bomb in the Kroger located at 1401 S Gilmer Ave.

Lanett Police Dept. and Fire Dept. responded to the scene and made contact with the management of the store. The store was safely evacuated.

Responding officers were unable to establish if the call was hoax, so they put a call out to surrounding agencies to assist. The agencies did a thorough sweep of the store and confirmed that the call was false.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
Lightning causes house fire in east Columbus
Michael Schlarman
Columbus man pleads guilty to felony fentanyl charge
Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika
Nature meets dining: Botanic L.L.C. opening in Opelika
Columbus officials rescue victim in apartment fire on Peabody Ave.
Victor Allen Chavez
Columbus police looking for missing man with traumatic brain injury

Latest News

Columbus police searching for missing 86-year-old man
Columbus police searching for missing 86-year-old man
Georgia prices remain the lowest in the nation.
Gov. Kemp once again extends temporary suspension of gas tax in Georgia
Back- to- School health - Creating a medical checklist for students
Back-to School Health - Creating a medical checklist for students
A repeat performance of scattered showers and storms Wednesday PM.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go