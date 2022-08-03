Muscogee County School District hosts active shooter training

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, The Muscogee County School District was taking steps to prepare for an “active shooter” during a simulated training exercise with law enforcement officers.

The purpose of the simulation was to ensure law enforcement agencies and city officials have plans in place to address any active shooter situation. Now, officials say they are confident they have a solid plan in place.

“It’s the kind of thing that you do hoping you’ll never need it. But in the event that you do, you want to make sure that you do it well,” said Mayor Skip Henderson.

It’s been about three months since the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, where 19 children and two teachers were killed. As the second-deadliest school shooting in the nation, the ordeal is still fresh on a lot of parents’ minds.

In the aftermath, many describe a failed and delayed law enforcement response after police say the shooter was inside the school for more than an hour before being killed.

With Muscogee County students returning to class in the coming days, the district hosted its own active shooter training to ensure safety on campus.

“What we’ve got to do is make very quick decisions, we’ve got to work with our law enforcement folks to make sure that the parent’s are informed, that the public is informed so they know what’s going on and keep them from panicking,” said Mayor Henderson.

School District police, Columbus Police Department, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office, the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Team, Georgia Highway patrol and mutual aid agencies were all present. All discussed various ways they would work together to respond quickly.

“First secure the scene, provide safety to everyone involved in the situation and then get the injured -- if there are injured -- treated, and then get the information to parents just as quickly as possible,” said MCSD Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.

MCSD and the city of Columbus host drills like this often.

“Our homeland security director Chance Corbett does different types of training from active shooter to tabletop exercises on combining your law enforcement response. So, we do them occasionally. We’re going to be doing more of them,” said Mayor Henderson.

“We do a large-scale exercise pretty much once a year usually in January and those can range from a natural disaster to an active shooter or some other kind of emergency event that would require a response from inter-agencies,” said Dr. Lewis.

Superintendent Dr. David Lewis says the school district also has a set communication plan in place to effectively notify parents should a situation like this ever happen. Dr. Lewis also says another critical safety measure in place -- is frequent camera upgrades throughout schools.

