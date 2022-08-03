Muscogee County Schools, others partner for statewide bus safety campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While summer vacation comes to an end, it is only the beginning of driving safe in school zones.

State officials campaigned to urge Columbus drivers to get used to sharing the road with school buses again.

The “School’s Open, Drive Safe” campaign aims to remind the public of Georgia’s school bus law and provide safety tips as school starts over the next three weeks.

A driver must ensure they follow all the rules of the road to ensure all students are safe, not only bus riders but those riding bikes or walking to school.

“School bus laws are in place for one reason, to protect our kids and to protect the children to make sure they get to and from school safely,” says Robert Hydrick, GOHS Communications Director.

The law requires vehicles to stop as soon as the bus’s red lights flash. However, Garret Townsend, AAA director of Public Affairs, says passing is only permitted if there is a physical divide and you’re going in the opposite direction. Then, you do not have to stop.

The responsibility isn’t all on drivers. Parents should have a specific conversation at home before sending children off to school.

“Some of our children are going to be coming to school for the very first time, some of them will be coming for the first time in a long time, so it’s gonna be imperative the parents take this responsibility on as well and have that conversation with your children before school starts,” says Muscogee County School District superintendent, Dr. David Lewis.

It’s important for drivers to slow down, stay off the phone, and think for young minds.

