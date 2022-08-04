Business Break
Aldi holds grand opening in new midtown Columbus location
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - All call for Aldi shoppers! The grocery store held a grand opening Thursday morning at its new location!

A line was formed - from the front doors of Aldi to the Dollar Store - as customers waited for the store to open.

The discount retailer occupies a space in the Midtown Shopping Center on Macon Road. The plaza has seen lots of redevelopment since Kmart closed in 2017 with the addition of AutoZone, Roses, and Panera Bread.

Aldi opened its first Columbus location on Veterans Parkway in 2015.

Columbus’ second Aldi location is at 3200 Macon Road.

