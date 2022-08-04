Auburn quarterback TJ Finley arrested

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn Tigers quarterback TJ Finley was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with the Auburn Police Department. Finley was taken to the Lee County Detention Facility on the misdemeanor charge but has since been released.

An Auburn Athletics spokesperson said they were “aware of the situation” but did not provide any additional details on the arrest.

Finley, a native of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, transferred from LSU to the Plains in 2021 and got playing time behind starting QB Bo Nix throughout the season. He played in nine games and completed 70 of 128 pass attempts for 827 yards, with six touchdowns and one interception.

Following Nix’s departure, Finley has been competing with several other players to be named the Tigers’ starting QB for the upcoming season.

Auburn’s football players are set to report for fall camp today with head coach Bryan Harsin set to talk with the media around 3:15 p.m.

