Callaway football prepares for tough opening schedule

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOGANSVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - Callaway is really making a name for itself in GHSA 2A football. The Cavaliers have made back-to-back final four appearances, including winning it all in 2020. This year, they’ll face Opelika (AHSAA 7A), Cedartown (4A) and rival Troup (4A) to begin the season.

“The preparation is instrumental, and it’s not just preparation game week. It’s preparation over the summer. Preparation January through April before you start spring ball,” said Callaway head coach Pete Wiggins.

You can catch Callaway highlights this fall on Sports Overtime. Our first episode is on August 19 at 11:15p/10:15c.

