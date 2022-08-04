Business Break
Columbus man arrested in Bay County on drug, other charges

Richard Steven Kelley, Jr.
Richard Steven Kelley, Jr.(Source: Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on multiple charges, including trafficking cocaine in Bay County, Florida.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Richard Steven Kelley, Jr. attempted to escape a traffic stop by a patrol deputy on N. Lagoon Drive.

During the chase, the suspect crashed his vehicle into a ditch and was taken into police custody.

Deputies searched Kelley’s vehicle and found 47.4 grams of cocaine, LSD and other drug paraphernalia. He was charged with the following:

  • Aggravated fleeing and eluding
  • Driving under the influence
  • Trafficking cocaine of more than 28 grams
  • Possession of LSD
  • Possession of a new legend drug without a prescription
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

Kelley also possessed $11,000 worth of cash that was seized.

