Columbus man arrested in Bay County on drug, other charges
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on multiple charges, including trafficking cocaine in Bay County, Florida.
According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Richard Steven Kelley, Jr. attempted to escape a traffic stop by a patrol deputy on N. Lagoon Drive.
During the chase, the suspect crashed his vehicle into a ditch and was taken into police custody.
Deputies searched Kelley’s vehicle and found 47.4 grams of cocaine, LSD and other drug paraphernalia. He was charged with the following:
- Aggravated fleeing and eluding
- Driving under the influence
- Trafficking cocaine of more than 28 grams
- Possession of LSD
- Possession of a new legend drug without a prescription
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Kelley also possessed $11,000 worth of cash that was seized.
