Columbus man arrested in Bay County on drug, other charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on multiple charges, including trafficking cocaine in Bay County, Florida.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Richard Steven Kelley, Jr. attempted to escape a traffic stop by a patrol deputy on N. Lagoon Drive.

During the chase, the suspect crashed his vehicle into a ditch and was taken into police custody.

Deputies searched Kelley’s vehicle and found 47.4 grams of cocaine, LSD and other drug paraphernalia. He was charged with the following:

Aggravated fleeing and eluding

Driving under the influence

Trafficking cocaine of more than 28 grams

Possession of LSD

Possession of a new legend drug without a prescription

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Kelley also possessed $11,000 worth of cash that was seized.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.