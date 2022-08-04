Dry Trend Starting Tomorrow to Help Kick Off the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Isolated showers will continue to roll throughout the Valley this evening into the early morning hours of Friday. Friday remains dry for the most part though, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 95. There still remains the possibility some will see some light showers, but they will not be widespread throughout the Valley. Starting off the weekend, Saturday will be the best day for outdoor plans, with a 20% coverage of rain which will again be those isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Sunday has more rain in store as the rain coverage jumps to 40%. The temperatures will remain in the low 90s throughout the weekend. Sunday does start the shift into a wetter week for the Valley. The rain coverage throughout next week stays between 30-50%, which is typical for the summertime pattern. What you can expect is the continuation of showers and storms developing around lunch and persisting into the nighttime hours.

