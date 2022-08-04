Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Hotter and drier the rest of the week

Tyler’s forecast
Just spotty storms are in the forecast this afternoon and evening. Even drier and hotter Friday!
By Tyler Allender
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of us can probably get by without using the umbrella the next few days as rain and storms become less common through the first part of the weekend. For Thursday, we’ll have more sun than clouds. Just a handful of spotty storms are in the forecast this afternoon through the early evening hours. Highs between 91 and 94. Rain coverage drops to 10% Friday so aside from a stray storm it looks quiet. That means hotter temperatures; forecast highs are mostly in the mid 90s. Saturday remains the pick of the weekend for plans without much risk of your plans getting disrupted by storm; we’re projecting the rain coverage to be at 20% so some isolated PM storms in spots are a given. As rain coverage goes up to 40 or 50% Sunday afternoon/evening, keep in mind there will still be dry time despite more storms likely popping up. The second week of August looks to feature pretty typical chances of hit or miss storms and near average heat. At this point, it’s difficult to see much difference from day to day next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshuia Brown
FBI offering $25K for suspect involved in agent shooting in Columbus
Victor Allen Chavez
Body found on 16th Street in Columbus identified
Michael Schlarman
Columbus man pleads guilty to felony fentanyl charge
A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.
Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders

Latest News

Just spotty storms are in the forecast this afternoon and evening. Even drier and hotter Friday!
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Ending the Week Drier & Hotter
A few stray showers through early afternoon before the threat of scattered showers and storms...
Repeat performance of scattered PM storms, Changes soon
A repeat performance of scattered showers and storms Wednesday PM.
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go