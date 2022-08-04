Hotter and drier the rest of the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of us can probably get by without using the umbrella the next few days as rain and storms become less common through the first part of the weekend. For Thursday, we’ll have more sun than clouds. Just a handful of spotty storms are in the forecast this afternoon through the early evening hours. Highs between 91 and 94. Rain coverage drops to 10% Friday so aside from a stray storm it looks quiet. That means hotter temperatures; forecast highs are mostly in the mid 90s. Saturday remains the pick of the weekend for plans without much risk of your plans getting disrupted by storm; we’re projecting the rain coverage to be at 20% so some isolated PM storms in spots are a given. As rain coverage goes up to 40 or 50% Sunday afternoon/evening, keep in mind there will still be dry time despite more storms likely popping up. The second week of August looks to feature pretty typical chances of hit or miss storms and near average heat. At this point, it’s difficult to see much difference from day to day next week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.