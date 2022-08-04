Business Break
Pet food manufacturer to invest over $79M in new facility in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that AFB International, a global manufacturer of pet food ingredients, will invest more than $79 million in a new facility in Columbus.

This investment will create more than 100 new jobs in the next five years.

“Near Fort Benning, AFB will find a highly capable workforce ready to meet their needs,” said Governor Kemp. “I look forward to seeing this project’s impact, including its impact on the many military and veteran residents who could fill these quality positions.”

AFB develops, manufactures, and sells palatant ingredients to pet food companies worldwide. Palatants give pet foods and treats their yummy taste, ensuring pets enjoy their feeding occasions while getting vital nutrients.

“AFB is excited to become part of the Columbus community,” said AFB International President Jared Lozo. “We are proud of the work we’ve done since 1986 to make pet food taste great, and pleased to continue our growth with the talented workforce in the Columbus region.”

AFB’s new facility will be located at Muscogee Technology Park - located at 6087 Technology Parkway in Columbus.

Operations are expected to begin in 2024. The company will be hiring for management, engineering, operations, and administrative support positions. For more information on AFB, careers, or more details, click HERE.

