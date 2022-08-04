Piedmont Columbus Regional honors first responder in First Friday Hero ceremony

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even though it was not quite Friday, Piedmont Regional honored local first responders in a First Friday Hero ceremony.

This month’s First Friday Hero is Damekia Anthony with the Columbus Department’s 911 communications team.

Anthony answered a 911 call from a family who unexpectedly had to deliver their baby at home.

They needed medical help, but the baby was coming quickly and couldn’t wait for an ambulance to arrive.

As the baby was coming, the umbilical cord got wrapped around her neck. Anthony, a certified emergency medical dispatcher walked the family through the steps of dislodging the umbilical cord.

Due to her calming and knowledgeable presence, Columbus’ newest resident was delivered safely.

“I’m grateful to be involved in just everyday thing that happens and to hear that this happen and that I was involved in saving a life is very in packed full to me,” said Damekia Nicole Anthony.

Piedmont Columbus Regional created the First Friday Hero program in mid-2016 to recognize first responders each month who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.