Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Piedmont Columbus Regional honors first responder in First Friday Hero ceremony

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Even though it was not quite Friday, Piedmont Regional honored local first responders in a First Friday Hero ceremony.

This month’s First Friday Hero is Damekia Anthony with the Columbus Department’s 911 communications team.

Anthony answered a 911 call from a family who unexpectedly had to deliver their baby at home.

They needed medical help, but the baby was coming quickly and couldn’t wait for an ambulance to arrive.

As the baby was coming, the umbilical cord got wrapped around her neck. Anthony, a certified emergency medical dispatcher walked the family through the steps of dislodging the umbilical cord.

Due to her calming and knowledgeable presence, Columbus’ newest resident was delivered safely.

“I’m grateful to be involved in just everyday thing that happens and to hear that this happen and that I was involved in saving a life is very in packed full to me,” said Damekia Nicole Anthony.

Piedmont Columbus Regional created the First Friday Hero program in mid-2016 to recognize first responders each month who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshuia Brown
FBI offering $25K for suspect involved in agent shooting in Columbus
Victor Allen Chavez
Body found on 16th Street in Columbus identified
Michael Schlarman
Columbus man pleads guilty to felony fentanyl charge
A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.
Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple counts of capital murder and first-degree...
Cause of death revealed in ‘gruesome’ Tallapoosa County murders

Latest News

Piedmont Columbus Regional honors first responder in First Friday Hero ceremony
Piedmont Columbus Regional honors first responder in First Friday Hero ceremony
Richard Steven Kelley, Jr.
Columbus man arrested in Bay County on drug, other charges
TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
St. Francis-Emory in Columbus to host hiring event