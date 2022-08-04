St. Francis-Emory in Columbus to host hiring event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory is hosting a hiring event for clinical and non-clinical positions.
The hiring event will be held on Aug. 10 on the hospital campus, location on 2300 Manchester Expressway, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Potential employees will get the opportunities to meet staff, learn about working at the hospital and career options, and interview for jobs.
Some positions that St. Francis-Emory is looking to fill are as follows:
- RNs
- LPNs
- Respiratory Therapists
- Surgical Techs
- Patient Access Reps
- Multi Care Techs
- Sterile Processing Techs
- Lab Professionals
