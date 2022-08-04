St. Francis-Emory in Columbus to host hiring event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory is hosting a hiring event for clinical and non-clinical positions.

The hiring event will be held on Aug. 10 on the hospital campus, location on 2300 Manchester Expressway, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Potential employees will get the opportunities to meet staff, learn about working at the hospital and career options, and interview for jobs.

Some positions that St. Francis-Emory is looking to fill are as follows:

RNs

LPNs

Respiratory Therapists

Surgical Techs

Patient Access Reps

Multi Care Techs

Sterile Processing Techs

Lab Professionals

