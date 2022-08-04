Business Break
St. Francis-Emory in Columbus to host hiring event

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory is hosting a hiring event for clinical and non-clinical positions.

The hiring event will be held on Aug. 10 on the hospital campus, location on 2300 Manchester Expressway, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Potential employees will get the opportunities to meet staff, learn about working at the hospital and career options, and interview for jobs.

Some positions that St. Francis-Emory is looking to fill are as follows:

  • RNs
  • LPNs
  • Respiratory Therapists
  • Surgical Techs
  • Patient Access Reps
  • Multi Care Techs
  • Sterile Processing Techs
  • Lab Professionals

For more information, click here.

