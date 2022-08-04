Business Break
Tallapoosa County kidnapping leads to investigators finding two bodies

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We learned new information about a Tallapoosa County kidnapping that led to the discovery of two bodies. A 12-year-old girl escaped from the home and was sent to the hospital. U.S. Marshal’s later found and arrested 37-year-old Jose Reyes in Auburn.

Jose Pascual-Reyes was arrested after the 12-year-old escaped from his home, where later investigators found two bodies related to the 12-year-old, one being her mother who was dating Reyes and her brother. Reyes is being charged with kidnapping in the first degree, two counts of corpse abuse, and two counts of capital murder.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said they received a call before 8:30 am on Monday that a 12-year-old girl was found walking alone along County Road 34 in Dadeville.

“We responded to there, and ultimately responding to there, we were able to determine that there was possibly a kidnapping involved.”

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment, where it was later discovered she was tied up to a bed post and drugged with alcohol for a week but managed to chew herself from the restraints and escape while Reyes was at work on a construction site in Auburn.

Detectives said the braces on her teeth were broken from chewing her way through the restraints to escape.

37-year-old Jose Pascual-Reyes was arrested in Auburn by the U.S Marshals Office and Auburn Police, charging him with first-degree kidnapping. During the investigation at the home Monday, Abbett said two decomposing bodies were found inside the home.

Reyes is responsible for the murder of Sandra Vazquez Ceja, where police report state she was smothered with a pillow. The second victim was a child under the age of 14. The report adds both bodies were mutilated in an attempt to hide the crime. Abbett said the two found were not related to Reyes but did live with him.

“They lived there in that residence with the other individual that we arrested.”

Reyes is now being charged with kidnapping in the first degree, two counts of corpse abuse, and two counts of capital two murder. He is currently being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail.

“We’ll have a hearing today at our facility with our judicial individuals and our judge.”

Wednesday afternoon, Reyes made an appearance in court and was ordered held without bond, said, Abbett.

Wednesday morning, investigators were still on scene searching through the house to find any evidence to help with the case.

