COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A house fire on Whippoorwill Lane in Columbus has forced two people out of their home.

House fire in south Columbus (Source: WTVM)

There is no word on what started the fire. However, Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull says there were no injuries.

This is a developing story.

