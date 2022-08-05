Business Break
Auburn Municipal election registration deadline August 8th

(Source: Office of the City Manager)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Municipal Elections for the city council are less than a month away.

Election day will take place on Aug. 23, with Monday being the last day to register to vote. The deadline for Absentee Ballot applications will be Aug. 16 by mail.

This year the Auburn Ballot consists of five ward races being wards one, two, five, six and seven. If you are unsure if you are registered to vote, you can check online. Director of public affairs David Dorton says to make sure you check your polling locations because some can be different from general elections.

“Make sure you know where to vote and make sure you know what ward you’re in, and the easiest way to do that is go to Auburn Alabama dot org and scroll down to the bottom of the page, and you can enter your address it will tell you your ward it will tell you voting location.”

The following candidates have qualified and will appear on the ballot for the election on Aug. 23

Ward 1: Arthur L. Dowdell Sr., Connie Fitch-Taylor

Ward 2: Kelley Griswold, Paul West

Ward 5: Sarah Jane Levine, Sonny Moreman, Leah Billye Welburn V

Ward 6: Bob Parsons, Phillip Pollard

Ward 7: Max Coblentz, Greg Lane

Unopposed candidates — including Mayor Ron Anders Jr., Ward 3 Councilperson Beth Witten and Ward 8 Councilperson Tommy Dawson — were certified as elected by the Auburn City Council on July 5 per state law and will not appear on the ballot. All candidates will be sworn in for the 2022-2026 term on the first Monday in November.

Click here and type your address in the field provided at the bottom of the page to ensure your ward and voting place for Aug. 23.

For more details about the 2022 Auburn Municipal Election, visit click here.

