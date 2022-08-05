Business Break
Auburn offering free parking in downtown before fall semester begins

Downtown Auburn parking
Downtown Auburn parking(Source: City of Auburn)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 5, 2022
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Downtown parking will be free during the break between Auburn University’s summer and fall semesters.

Free parking begins Friday, August 5, and ends Monday, August 15.

On-street parking is available throughout downtown as well as on and surrounding the ground floor of the Auburn Municipal Parking Deck and in the Gay Street Parking Lot.

Free parking only applies to surface parking. Parking in the Wright Street Parking Deck is $1 per hour 24/7 for up to $15 per day.

Find more information about parking in downtown Auburn, click HERE.

