California governor targets Georgia film industry

By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday he’s offering incentives to TV and film executives who pull their productions out of Georgia and other “anti-abortion states that rule with hatred.”

In an ad in Variety magazine, Newsom tells the film industry, “We share your values. So now it’s time to choose.”

On Monday, the Georgia governor’s office announced that TV and film productions generated $4.4 billion for the state. That’s a new industry record.

The report says that Georgia hosted 412 productions over the last year, including 32 feature films, 36 independent films, 269 television and episodic productions, 42 commercials, and 33 music videos between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.

In a recent tweet, Newsom said, “You can protect your workers, or you can continue to support anti-abortion states that rule with hatred.”

So far, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has not responded to Newsom’s statements.

