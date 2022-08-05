Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Columbus man arrested on multiple traffic, drug charges

Malcolm Crouch
Malcolm Crouch(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges, according to police.

The Columbus Police Department says 28-year-old Malcolm Crouch refused to pull over as an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Crouch eventually pulled over, got out of his vehicle and tried to run away from the police. Officers were then able to place him under arrest.

Police seized 198 grams of marijuana, 907 grams of Promethazine and a firearm from the suspect’s car.

Columbus man arrested on multiple traffic, drug charges
Columbus man arrested on multiple traffic, drug charges(Source: Columbus Police Department)

He was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
  • Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a schedule V narcotic
  • Obstruction of police
  • Drug-related objects
  • Taillight violation

Crouch’s charges were bound over to Superior Court.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshuia Brown
FBI offering $25K for suspect involved in agent shooting in Columbus
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
Richard Steven Kelley, Jr.
Columbus man arrested in Bay County on drug, other charges
Victor Allen Chavez
Body found on 16th Street in Columbus identified
TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase

Latest News

East Alabama students heading back to classrooms
East Alabama students heading back to classrooms
Troup County detention officer, 3 others arrested for selling narcotics to inmates
Troup County detention officer, 3 others arrested for selling narcotics to inmates
Auburn Municipal election registration deadline August 8th
Auburn Municipal election registration deadline August 8th
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus appears in court
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus appears in court