COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested on multiple traffic and drug charges, according to police.

The Columbus Police Department says 28-year-old Malcolm Crouch refused to pull over as an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Crouch eventually pulled over, got out of his vehicle and tried to run away from the police. Officers were then able to place him under arrest.

Police seized 198 grams of marijuana, 907 grams of Promethazine and a firearm from the suspect’s car.

Columbus man arrested on multiple traffic, drug charges (Source: Columbus Police Department)

He was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Convicted felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime

Possession of a schedule V narcotic

Obstruction of police

Drug-related objects

Taillight violation

Crouch’s charges were bound over to Superior Court.

