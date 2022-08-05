East Alabama student heading back to classrooms

EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - Summer break is ending, and many Alabama educators are still preparing classrooms to welcome students back for their first day of school for the 2022 school year.

Students were hopping out of their parent’s cars and waving goodbye to mom and dad, ready to get back into the classroom and start learning. The principal of Dixie Elementary says he is looking forward to welcoming the students back and starting new school programs.

School is officially in session Friday morning for some schools in Alabama, while other schools will hear that same “get to class bell” next week.

Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey said he has three goals for Alabama schools to succeed in the upcoming school year.

“One we want every child reading on grade level, literacy is our number one goal. Secondly, we want our students to be proficient in mathematics so their algebra ready. Third one is we want all of our students to graduate ready for the next step in life,” said Mackey.

Russell County School District started the first day bright and early Friday morning. Although, Dixie Elementary School Principal Lamarruis Anderson says COVID put a halt on kids being close together, and wearing masks were mandatory, he says after three years, they can finally go back to normal this fall.

“Our students will be able to return to our cafeteria. Some of our kids have never eaten in the lunchroom, so we’re excited they’ll get that chance to socialize together in the lunchroom,” said Anderson.

Russell County School Community Education Director Paula Thompson says every year, the district works on improving students’ ability to learn in the classroom.

“We’ve had a chance to look at our data to see where we are and where we want to go,” she said.

Opelika City High School Principal Kelli Fischer says safety is the top priority. She adds students can’t learn if they don’t feel safe.

“Lots of hours going through our school safety plans. That’s been a main focus this summer as we get ready for this new school year,” said Ficher.

Lee, Chambers and Baurbor county schools will begin their first day of school on Aug. 8.

