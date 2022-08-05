Ga. organizations rally in Uptown Columbus to end violence

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Moms United, Moms of Georgia, Families United Coalition, and Black Voters Matter continued their fight to end police brutality, community gun violence, and voter suppression outside of the Columbus Consolidated Government building.

Jimmy Atchison, Jayvis Benjamin, Quandavier Hicks, Jarvis Lykes, Michael Maddox, Jabril Robinson, and Andrew Smyrna, the names of the victims represented at the rally.

Their loved ones gathered in Columbus from various parts of the state, sharing the same story and pain -- the loss of a child.

The rally was designed to promote peace, provide closure, and hold elected officials accountable. To them, there is an erosion of trust within the justice system, which is why they urge the community exercise their right to vote.

This group of men and women say they are sick and tired of people of color being shot and killed at the hands of law enforcement officers.

Kathy Scott-Lykes, the mother of Jarvis Lykes, reminded the crowd they gather because it is vital to bring the lives of those lost to life. Her son died of a gunshot wound after an encounter with a Georgia State Trooper, whose case was closed after a ruling of lack of evidence.

“We can not be silenced. We have to say their name of our lost loved ones. We are their presence now. We are their voice. In order for you to know who they are, we have to get out here like we are today,” says Scott-Lykes.

She would like to witness the abolishment of qualified immunity.

