Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Great Barrier Reef sees highest amount of coral cover in 36 years

An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper...
An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper and central areas of the reef increased by about a third.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTRALIA (CNN) - Parts of the Great Barrier Reef have recorded their highest amount of coral cover since monitoring began 36 years ago.

An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper and central areas of the reef increased by about a third.

The institute survey examined 87 reefs from August 2021 and May 2022.

It’s a rare piece of good news for the world-famous reef, which underwent its sixth mass bleaching event in March.

Bleaching is a result of warmer-than-normal water temperatures, which triggers a stress reaction from the corals and from which it can take nearly a decade to recover.

The institute’s CEO said the increase in coral is a sign the reef could still recover from mass bleaching.

An Australian Marine Conservation Society official cautioned that while the report was a sign of progress, the reef remains at risk.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshuia Brown
FBI offering $25K for suspect involved in agent shooting in Columbus
Richard Steven Kelley, Jr.
Columbus man arrested in Bay County on drug, other charges
TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
Victor Allen Chavez
Body found on 16th Street in Columbus identified
Aldi holds grand opening in new midtown Columbus location
Aldi holds grand opening in new midtown Columbus location

Latest News

Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million
GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway
Three boys are back home thanks to a bloodhound who used scent to track the missing children....
‘It’s actually mostly Shiloh that found us’: Police K-9 helps track, find 3 lost boys
Construction workers help direct traffic outside a residential and commercial building under...
US employers added 528,000 jobs; unemployment falls to 3.5%