Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway

***VIDEO HAS NO SOUND*** A truck spilled cow intestines all over a roadway in Houston. (Source: KTRK)
By KTRK staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – People in one Houston neighborhood are holding their breath – literally – after a truck spilled cow intestines all over the road Wednesday afternoon.

City officials say crews got things cleaned up pretty quickly, but the smell hasn’t completely gone away.

“I have not ever encountered anything like this before,” area resident Tahj Scott said. “This is a first, but definitely the worst smell I ever smelled.”

There’s no word yet on what company owned the truck that spilled the innards or how this even happened.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshuia Brown
FBI offering $25K for suspect involved in agent shooting in Columbus
Richard Steven Kelley, Jr.
Columbus man arrested in Bay County on drug, other charges
TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
Victor Allen Chavez
Body found on 16th Street in Columbus identified
Aldi holds grand opening in new midtown Columbus location
Aldi holds grand opening in new midtown Columbus location

Latest News

MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
MOM: ECU baseball commit injured by propeller undergoes amputation
The cargo ship Razoni crosses the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Aug. 3,...
3 more ships with grain depart Ukraine ports under UN deal
Velma Finger said she doesn’t have any real secret to longevity, but she did say she ate a lot...
Woman who finally retired at 100 celebrates 107th birthday
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus appears in court
The remains of two children killed when the city bombed the MOVE compound in 1985 have finally...
2 girls’ remains given to family decades after Philadelphia’s MOVE bombing