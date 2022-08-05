Business Break
Highlights from MCSD’s football media day

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With high school football just around the corner, Muscogee County School District showcased its eight football schools at a Thursday morning media event.

Click the video above to hear from Carver, Northside and Shaw.

Stay tuned to WTVM Sports Leader 9 for more high school football coverage throughout the season. Sports Overtime begins on August 19 at 11:15e/10:15c.

