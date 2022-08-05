Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Limited rain today and part of the weekend

Tyler’s forecast
Hot and mainly dry Friday.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain will be hard to come by the next couple days so you’ll notice our share of heat and humidity, although nothing uncommon for early August. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is in the forecast for this Friday. There could be a stray shower or storm from mid afternoon to early evening with the best chance north and west of Columbus. Highs between 90 and 95. Just a few more storms perhaps Saturday afternoon/evening, but coverage still looks fairly limited at 20-30%. Saturday is your best bet for fewest disruptions from the weather when it comes to outdoor plans as Sunday is still sticking out as a better chance for some showers and storms moving up from the south and east. Highs will be closer to 90 Sunday as more storms pop up in spots during the second half of the day. Keep in mind any rain we do have around this weekend won’t last all day; it should move in and out within an hour. Next week, as a majority of the rest of students in our viewing area go back to school, the weather looks typical for August with a daily chance of showers and storms, especially during the afternoons and evenings. Highs mostly near or just above 90 degrees. Our best rain chance next week is Thursday as of now, but that could change.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshuia Brown
FBI offering $25K for suspect involved in agent shooting in Columbus
Victor Allen Chavez
Body found on 16th Street in Columbus identified
TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
Richard Steven Kelley, Jr.
Columbus man arrested in Bay County on drug, other charges
Aldi holds grand opening in new midtown Columbus location
Aldi holds grand opening in new midtown Columbus location

Latest News

Hot and mainly dry Friday.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
July 2022 Rainfall Totals
Tomorrow Panel WTVM
Dry Trend Starting Tomorrow to Help Kick Off the Weekend
A drying trend continues today with storms fewer and farther between. Even drier Friday!
Hotter and drier the rest of the week