Limited rain today and part of the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain will be hard to come by the next couple days so you’ll notice our share of heat and humidity, although nothing uncommon for early August. A mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky is in the forecast for this Friday. There could be a stray shower or storm from mid afternoon to early evening with the best chance north and west of Columbus. Highs between 90 and 95. Just a few more storms perhaps Saturday afternoon/evening, but coverage still looks fairly limited at 20-30%. Saturday is your best bet for fewest disruptions from the weather when it comes to outdoor plans as Sunday is still sticking out as a better chance for some showers and storms moving up from the south and east. Highs will be closer to 90 Sunday as more storms pop up in spots during the second half of the day. Keep in mind any rain we do have around this weekend won’t last all day; it should move in and out within an hour. Next week, as a majority of the rest of students in our viewing area go back to school, the weather looks typical for August with a daily chance of showers and storms, especially during the afternoons and evenings. Highs mostly near or just above 90 degrees. Our best rain chance next week is Thursday as of now, but that could change.

