Mostly Dry for Saturday; Better Rain Chances for Sunday

Derek’s Forecast!

Summer break is over and tens of thousands of students across Mississippi are returning to school this week.(WTOK)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers and storms on Saturday should be pretty widely spaced across the area, meaning most of us stay dry, hot, and muggy. There will be some that will have to deal with some rain, so make sure you have a backup plan in case you have something going on outside. For Sunday, the coverage of rain looks a little higher, so make sure to keep up with things on the WTVM weather app as you’re out and about! For next week, the chances of rain look higher overall - with highs dropping back to the upper 80s and lower 90s. It won’t be a washout and it definitely won’t rain on you all day, but keep in mind the higher coverage of rain through most of next week. Looking at the longer-range, it appears that rain chances may start to drop again as we take you into next Friday and next weekend, but we have plenty of time to keep an eye on that for you!

