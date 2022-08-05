Phoebe Health holds ribbon cutting for new primary care in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Phoebe Physicians and the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the new Phoebe Primary Care of Americus at Lee Street.

“We are excited to celebrate the grand opening of this new facility but it’s not just about the buildings, it’s about the people. We are proud to offer a great team of providers to citizens in another area of Americus,” said Suresh Lakhanpal, MD, CEO Phoebe Physicians.

Phoebe Physicians holds ribbon cutting for new primary care in Americus (Source: Phoebe Health)

Malcolm Floyd, MD, and Leah Hall, FNP-C, recently began seeing patients at the new location.

Dr. Floyd previously saw patients at the primary care clinic on Phoebe Sumter Medical Center campus.

Phoebe Primary Care of Americus at Lee Street is located at 715 North Lee Street in Americus. The clinic is accepting new patients. To make an appointment call 229-931-7156.

