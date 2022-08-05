Business Break
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus appears in court

Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
By Toni Miles
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Angela Chavez appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Friday morning, August 5, following her Wednesday night arrest. Chavez was arrested following the identification of her husband’s body.

A death Investigation began for 53-year-old Victor Allen Chavez Wednesday, August 3. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says Angela Chavez made the report for her missing husband. Police say he was last seen on Bay Avenue near Whitewater Express, but his body was found Wednesday in a heavily wooded area on a dead end street at 16th Street and 5th Avenue.

Chavez is currently not being charged with the death of her husband. She is charged with false report of a crime, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and crossing state/county lines with weapons, intoxicant, drugs without consent.

Bond was set for a total of $2,000. The case has been bound over to Superior Court.

