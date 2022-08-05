WTVM Editorial 08/05/22: How to Hire Great Employees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus, like hundreds of other employers, needs to hire great employees.

It’s a highly competitive environment and that’s great news for people applying for jobs.

The city just found out the results of a study that shows Columbus salaries rank behind 19 other municipalities in Georgia, paying employees about 10% less. Making pay more competitive is undoubtedly one of the most important issues for employees seeking work.

But Columbus, just like every other employer, needs to do more than just raise salaries in order to attract the best and the brightest.

Recruiting experts say besides pay, there are four important things employers must do.

One: Be proactive, don’t just post a job. Attend career fairs. Reach out to local organizations and use social media to spread the word and give job seekers a reason to apply.

Two: Make sure the recruiting process is a positive experience, or prospective employees will flee before you can even make them an offer. That means being honest with applicants about the job and all it entails. Make it a personalized experience, so they can see themselves fit in and visualize their success. Provide feedback to applicants all through the process.

Three: Explain how you intend to help them develop their career, not just provide a job. Upward mobility matters. If you’re invested in the employee, they will invest in you.

Four: Recruiting the latest generation of workers requires top notch technology. About 61% of job candidates prefer to apply on mobile devices; only 39% apply on their desktop.

We respect the city of Columbus for its willingness to increase city paychecks so they can attract better job candidates.

And we encourage anyone who hires to take these few extra steps to make sure they recruit and retain superstar employees.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.