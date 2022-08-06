Harris County Health Dept. offers new COVID testing kiosk

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Health Department is one of the first in the West Central health district to provide a new form of Covid-19 testing.

Right outside on the front steps of the building is a kiosk that offers access to a self-administered PCR Covid-19 test kit.

“This is just one more way that it’s going to be convenient for people to get a Covid-19 test,” says Pamela Kirkland, the district’s Public Information Coordinator.

People living in this area usually resort to going to the next closest town. Now one can save time, especially if there is any uncertainty about exposure.

The goal of the kiosk is to provide an accurate test at all times. Tests are conveniently available during non-normal business hours.

The process is fast, easy, and without any upfront cost.

“With gas prices being fairly high right now, I mean, it’s a big save in money. I’ll probably use the kiosk now,” says Caleb Williamson, a Harris County resident.

Once you arrive at the kiosk, you fill out a brief registration form -- no appointment is necessary. Then, a test kit will be vend shortly.

Inside the kit is a nasal swab and instructions on performing the test.

The Harris County Health Department is at 210 Forest Hill Drive, Hamilton.

