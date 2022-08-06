Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s always great having different options for lunch and dinner.

Wednesday, Aug. 10, Mike & Ed’s Barbecue is expected to open its doors on Schomburg Road, right next to Subway.

The owner, Russell Brown said many people are eager to see the restaurant return to Columbus.

“We’re happy that the community has come around us and supported us to bring Mike & Ed’s back to Columbus. As soon as I put the sign on the wall outside, we’ve had hundreds of people stop by and ask us when we’re opening. Everybody’s excited. The support from the community has been great.”

The restaurant will not only sell barbecue but also offer other options.

They will be open Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.