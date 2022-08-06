Rain Coverage Staying Low Today Before the Wetter Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunny conditions are in place to start your Saturday morning and kick off the weekend. Today is looking like the best day of the weekend to get outside if you have outdoor plans as the rain for today is going to be widespread. That means some of us will see some rain, but most should experience muggy conditions with little to no rain today. Sunday, the Valley will transition out of this very short dry spell and back into the summertime pattern we all know so well which is showers and storms developing in the afternoon and hanging out into the evening and nighttime hours which causes widespread rain coverage for the Chattahoochee Valley. This is going to be the weather pattern for the work week too. For families picking up kids or students driving home from school next week, make sure to have the umbrella close because these showers will typically develop around the time school gets out. The rain coverage next week varies between 30-50% and the forecasted highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s. However, we are likely to see a break from the rain going into next weekend as the rain coverage begins to drop, granting some students a nice last weekend of summer break!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.