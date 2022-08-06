Business Break
Rain on the Horizon

Elise’s Forecast
pop
pop(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into your Saturday evening, the chance for showers and storms will stick around. As you get out for church or errands tomorrow things will be mostly dry, but keep the rain gear on hand because by the afternoon the chance for showers will come back even stronger than today! Cloudy skies throughout the day will keep highs in the low 90s. For the rest of the week, conditions remain the same with the rain coverage fluctuating from 30 to 50%. Thursday afternoon we could see a front move through bringing more consistent coverage of thunderstorms. Once this passes we will see nice dry conditions with high temperatures in the upper 80s by Saturday. By the next work week, things even out and we are back to typical summer conditions with highs in the low 90s and rain coverage around 30%.

