Two people shot in Hogansville Saturday morning

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway following an early morning shooting in Hogansville. Police responded to Ware Street around 4AM on Saturday. Officers found two women lying in the road with gunshot wounds. Both women were transported to the hospital for further treatment. Police have not released any information regarding a suspect. Anyone with information can contact the Hogansville Police Department at (706) 637-6648.

