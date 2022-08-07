Add Umbrella to the “Back to School” Checklist for the Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are going to wrap up the first weekend of August on a wetter note. If you missed out on the rain today, you have a better chance of seeing those showers today. However, we do have a sunny start to your Sunday before the 40% rain coverage moves in this afternoon with the clouds and showers developing this evening. The forecasted high for today is 91 degrees but most can expect temperatures to stay in the upper 80s if the showers move into the Valley around 2 PM. Sunday kickstarts the wet work week (and school week for the students going back to school) for the Valley. For families picking up kids or students driving home from school next week, make sure to have the umbrella close because these showers will typically develop around the time school gets out. The rain coverage next week varies between 30-50% and the forecasted highs are in the upper 80s and low 90s. There is a frontal system that we can expect to move through the Valley on Thursday that will increase the amount of precipitation the Valley will receive, and sadly this front will not be cooling off the temperatures. However, we are likely to see a break from the rain going into next weekend as the rain coverage begins to drop, granting some students a nice last weekend of summer break!

