Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Summer Dwindles Away, Rain Does Not

Elise’s Forecast
pop
pop(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have more rain and storms in store tonight, with a similar trend as we begin the work week. Once tonight’s storms clear some people may see patchy fog so keep this in mind if you have to drive! Tomorrow’s highs will be back in the low 90s, though some could stay in the 80s if the storms arrive early enough. By Tuesday, we will see a smidge of a drying trend, with rain coverage decreasing to 30% and staying that way through Wednesday. Throughout the week high temperatures will stay seasonable in the low 90s. By Thursday/Friday things get stormy again as a front approaches the valley. This won’t bring cooler temperatures, but we will see much drier conditions behind it. That lower coverage of rain will stick around into the next work week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike & Ed's Barbecue
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
House fire in south Columbus
2 people without home following south Columbus house fire
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
Malcolm Crouch
Columbus man arrested on multiple traffic, drug charges
2 injured, 1 dead in Hogansville Saturday morning shooting

Latest News

Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
Back To School WTVM
Add Umbrella to the “Back to School” Checklist for the Week Ahead
pop
Rain on the Horizon
Weekend Forecast WTVM
Rain Coverage Staying Low Today Before the Wetter Week Ahead