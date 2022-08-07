Summer Dwindles Away, Rain Does Not

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have more rain and storms in store tonight, with a similar trend as we begin the work week. Once tonight’s storms clear some people may see patchy fog so keep this in mind if you have to drive! Tomorrow’s highs will be back in the low 90s, though some could stay in the 80s if the storms arrive early enough. By Tuesday, we will see a smidge of a drying trend, with rain coverage decreasing to 30% and staying that way through Wednesday. Throughout the week high temperatures will stay seasonable in the low 90s. By Thursday/Friday things get stormy again as a front approaches the valley. This won’t bring cooler temperatures, but we will see much drier conditions behind it. That lower coverage of rain will stick around into the next work week.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.