Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

7 Chattahoochee Valley suspects among 22 indicted in alleged drug ring

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several people from the Chattahoochee Valley face multiple drug trafficking charges following a federal indictment.

On June 15, a federal indictment was decided, charging 22 suspects in an alleged drug trafficking organization in Middle Georgia.

Investigators with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces say the ring allegedly distributed methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances.

Among the 22 people indicted on 22 charges, seven were from areas in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Horatio Venable, 25, of Columbus, Georgia was charged with the following:

  • Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances
  • Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person
  • Possession of a stolen firearm
  • Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
  • Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

The remaining four suspects were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances:

  • Rashad Moreland, 36, of Columbus, Georgia
  • Antovious Hunter, 39, of Columbus, Georgia
  • Dustin Robbins, 33, of Columbus, Georgia
  • Ashley Ingram, 35, of Cataula, Georgia
  • Mark Dean, 44, of Manchester, Georgia
  • Carlton Power, 26, of Manchester, Georgia

If convicted, each suspect faces a maximum of life in prison and a max fine of $10 million.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike & Ed's Barbecue
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Earline Avenue in Columbus.
One dead, one injured after shooting on Earline Ave. in Columbus
House fire in south Columbus
2 people without home following south Columbus house fire
2 injured, 1 dead in Hogansville Saturday morning shooting
Malcolm Crouch
Columbus man arrested on multiple traffic, drug charges

Latest News

The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
McMichaels, Bryan sentenced for federal hate crimes in Arbery murder
Latex glove factory opens up hundreds of jobs in Eufaula
Lee Co. deputies investigating after man found dead on Lee Rd. 705 in Opelika
Pet of the Week: 4-year-old pup looking for loving family
Pet of the Week: 4-year-old pup looking for loving family