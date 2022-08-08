7 Chattahoochee Valley suspects among 22 indicted in alleged drug ring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several people from the Chattahoochee Valley face multiple drug trafficking charges following a federal indictment.

On June 15, a federal indictment was decided, charging 22 suspects in an alleged drug trafficking organization in Middle Georgia.

Investigators with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces say the ring allegedly distributed methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances.

Among the 22 people indicted on 22 charges, seven were from areas in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Horatio Venable, 25, of Columbus, Georgia was charged with the following:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

The remaining four suspects were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances:

Rashad Moreland, 36, of Columbus, Georgia

Antovious Hunter, 39, of Columbus, Georgia

Dustin Robbins, 33, of Columbus, Georgia

Ashley Ingram, 35, of Cataula, Georgia

Mark Dean, 44, of Manchester, Georgia

Carlton Power, 26, of Manchester, Georgia

If convicted, each suspect faces a maximum of life in prison and a max fine of $10 million.

