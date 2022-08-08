Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Alex Jones’ texts turned over to Jan. 6 panel, source says

The Jan. 6 House panel now has about two years' worth of text messages sent and received by...
The Jan. 6 House panel now has about two years' worth of text messages sent and received by Alex Jones, according to a source familiar with the matter.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Jan. 6 House select committee now has about two years’ worth of text messages sent and received by right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The messages were handed over by Mark Bankston, the attorney representing two Sandy Hook parents who won nearly $50 million in a civil trial against Jones last week.

During the trial, Bankston revealed one of Jones’ lawyers had accidentally sent him the two years of text messages.

Sandy Hook parents confront Alex Jones. (Source: CNN,POOL, NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)

Bankston said during the trial that the Jan. 6 committee and other investigators had expressed interest in the material.

Jones was on restricted U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, riling up protesters, though he did not enter the building itself.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike & Ed's Barbecue
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Earline Avenue in Columbus.
One dead, one injured after shooting on Earline Ave. in Columbus
House fire in south Columbus
2 people without home following south Columbus house fire
2 injured, 1 dead in Hogansville Saturday morning shooting
Malcolm Crouch
Columbus man arrested on multiple traffic, drug charges

Latest News

FILE - Writer and historian David McCullough appears at his Martha's Vineyard home in West...
David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
US pledges $1 billion more in military aid for Ukraine
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
McMichaels, Bryan sentenced for federal hate crimes in Arbery murder
FILE PHOTO - One year after ending the war in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden and top national...
One year after ending War in Afghanistan, US spy agencies pivot toward China