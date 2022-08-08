‘Anything is possible’: Mom with cerebral palsy talks on everyday life

SALEM, Ala. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 had the opportunity to catch up with an Alabama mother born with cerebral palsy. She has a one-year-old son. She wants everyone to know anything is possible.

LaJessa was diagnosed with cerebral palsy 9 months old. She’s never had the ability to walk. People thought LaJessa may not have been able to do many things or live a normal life because of her disability.

But she says she has a purpose. And that purpose is to show people anything is possible.

“It’s just a blessing to have a baby for the first time and you know and I just thank God for giving me the opportunity to become a mom,” said LaJessa.

Even though days are difficult for LaJessa to get around - due to lack of handicapped accessibility in the home and not having the van at all for her wheelchair and baby - they say they still make a way to provide care and show unconditional love to Greyson.

“That would be such a just blessing if we could just have that and she can continue to be as independent as you’ve always been with a little bit of help - I know that LaJessa will be a successful and a great mom and she is already,” said Desiree Harris, LaJessa’s grandmother.

LaJessa doesn’t want people to feel sorry for her but says she has a little advice to share.

“Always try things out before you say or think that its impossible.”

