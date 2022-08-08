Columbus democrats hold training to prepare for November election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus democrats organized a training to prepare for the upcoming November election.

“We will be upfront and in your face from now until election day. We’re going to fight and we’re going to win,” said Councilwoman Toiya Tucker.

Tucker is talking about local elected officials - along with reproductive rights advocates, organizers, and volunteers who gathered for a day of action.

The group is joining forces to train volunteers on canvassing and phone banking in order to engage the community to exercise their right to vote.

Leaders say their goal is to bridge voters to their ballot once Election Day gets here.

They tell News Leader 9 that they will give out information, listen to questions and invite the people they come across along the way to vote.

Organizers say the motivation behind this launch training comes after voters in Kansas turned out in record numbers to protect reproductive freedom

“People need to know these things they need to know that our lives are in jeopardy,” said Leslie Lanning. “If we don’t do something about this and stop them from eliminating our rights.”

Lanning says she suffered from an ectopic pregnancy 21 years ago. She tells me having access to an abortion saved her life.

“I was bleeding to death and if they had not done my emergency surgery, I would have died and that can happen to anybody,” said Lanning.

“No one should tell anyone what to do with their body especially when you are concerned about whether you’re going to live or die,” said Tucker.

Organizers say they are not telling you who to vote for, but to just get out and vote.

