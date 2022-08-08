Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Earth broke record for shortest day in June

The shortest day on Earth, since the invention of the atomic clock, was recorded on June 29.
The shortest day on Earth, since the invention of the atomic clock, was recorded on June 29.(NOAA/NASA)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People who complain about not having enough time in a day may actually have a point – albeit a very tiny one.

The shortest day on Earth, since the invention of the atomic clock, was recorded on June 29.

According to the International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service, the Earth’s rotation was nearly 1.6 milliseconds short of the usual 24-hour day on that date.

That beats out the previous shortest day on record, which was in July of 2020.

Researchers aren’t sure why Earth is turning slightly faster but say the movement of land due to melting glaciers might be a factor.

Despite these, relatively speaking, shorter days, it turns out days used to go by much more quickly.

According to a study published in Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology in 2020, a typical day only lasted about 23.5 hours during the time when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike & Ed's Barbecue
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Earline Avenue in Columbus.
One dead, one injured after shooting on Earline Ave. in Columbus
House fire in south Columbus
2 people without home following south Columbus house fire
2 injured, 1 dead in Hogansville Saturday morning shooting
Malcolm Crouch
Columbus man arrested on multiple traffic, drug charges

Latest News

Dead and desiccated fish arranged by a visitor to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area stick...
Study connects climate hazards to 58% of infectious diseases
‘Anything is possible’: Mom with cerebral palsy talks on everyday life
‘Anything is possible’: Mom with cerebral palsy talks on everyday life
Tucker, the official dog of the Seattle Mariners, is shown here.
Take a look at this: MLB team adds rescue dog to roster
‘Anything is possible’: Mom with cerebral palsy talks on everyday life
‘Anything is possible’: Mom with cerebral palsy talks on everyday life
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Travis McMichael, man who shot Ahmaud Arbery, gets life sentence for hate crime