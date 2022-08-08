Federal judge to sentence three men convicted of hate crimes in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The three men convicted of hate crimes in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery are set to be sentenced Monday by a federal judge.

Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan each face possible life sentences after being convicted of hate crimes in February. A jury in Brunswick, Georgia, concluded the three white men chased and killed 25-year-old Arbery because he was Black.

All three men were found guilty on federal hate crimes and kidnapping charges.

The attorneys for Arbery’s family have said they’re hopeful for all three men to receive the maximum sentence possible in a federal hate crimes case, which is life in prison.

All three defendants are already serving life in prison for the February 2020 killing after being found guilty of murder in a Georgia state court last fall.

Travis McMichael was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 20 years. Gregory McMichael was also sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 20 years. William “Roddie” Bryan was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Before the federal trial began, a judge rejected plea deals for Greg and Travis McMichael.

