Harris County to expand Rails to Trails project

(PRNewswire)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - People living in Harris County will have more opportunities to improve their quality of life thanks to a new walking and hiking trail.

The Rails to Trails project started in 2008 and is now expanding to other parts of the county.

It is an abandoned railroad line and now has been paved as a walking trail. It’s expected to bring more recreational opportunities for those living there.

“From Mulberry Creek to the Muscogee County line will be about three or four years from now when we get our new T-SPLOST money coming in,” said Harris County Manager Rand Dowling.

The trail is funded through T-SPLOST and state grant money.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

