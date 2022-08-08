Harris County School District heads back to school

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District students returned to the classroom this Friday.

Superintendent Roger Couch said they are excited to welcome back students for what they hope will be the first normal school year in a while.

According to superintendent Couch, building upgrades and new safety protocols are just a couple of new things this year for Harris County Schools. In addition, he told News Leader 9 the district had added more school resource officers to all their campuses across the district.

He also said the mask would be optional this year. We also asked why the district is starting school on a Friday. He said there’s a reason for that.

“It’s almost like a practice run. Your kids find out where they’re supposed to go. They see where they are going to be. They understand how the procedures are going to work, and you drill those kinds of things.”, said Couch.

Couch adds that the district plans to emphasize getting kids caught back up who fell behind during the pandemic.

