Hosley Chapel of Columbus hosts back to school community event

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hosley Chapel CME of Columbus brought the community together at the church’s back to school event.

From free book bags and school supplies, local vendors, COVID testing and vaccinations, food trucks and health screenings - there was something for everyone at the event.

Organizers told News Leader 9 the event was a great way to connect with the youth while also making sure parents were healthy.

“We’re doing COVID testing, COVID vaccines and boosters - the MoreHouse School of Medicine is here with screenings... blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol, we have diabetes education,” said Deloris Doleman with Holsey Chapel.

The health department, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and a host of organizations participated at the event.

Gift cards of $100 were also given out to people who got vaccinated.

