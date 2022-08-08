Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

National average price of gas expected to dip under $4

According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down...
According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down 68.7 cents from a month ago.(Live 5/File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The nation’s average price of gas continues to fall for the eighth week in a row and is expected to dip just below $4 Monday.

According to GasBuddy.com, the national average fell 15.8 cents from a week ago and is down 68.7 cents from a month ago.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week. By the end of the week, 100,000 stations will be at $3.99 or less,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said in a statement.

De Haan also said there are nearly a dozen of stations in low-priced states that have gas for under $2.99 a gallon.

“While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption,” De Haan added.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike & Ed's Barbecue
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
House fire in south Columbus
2 people without home following south Columbus house fire
One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Earline Avenue in Columbus.
One dead, one injured after shooting on Earline Ave. in Columbus
2 injured, 1 dead in Hogansville Saturday morning shooting
Malcolm Crouch
Columbus man arrested on multiple traffic, drug charges

Latest News

The Arizona left Ukraine on Monday carrying grain.
Nuclear plant in Ukraine is shelled; Rising dangers feared
Hosley Chapel of Columbus hosts back to school community event
Hosley Chapel of Columbus hosts back to school community event
Hosley Chapel of Columbus hosts back to school community event
Hosley Chapel of Columbus hosts back to school community event
FILE - Attorney General Dana Nessel speaks during a news conference in Detroit, Thursday, Oct....
Report: Michigan AG seeks special prosecutor in 2020 probe