Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

New Destiny Church hosts 4th annual shoe giveaway in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Destiny Church spent their Saturday morning making sure students had a new pair of shoes before they return to the classroom.

The church held its 4th annual “Soles for Schools” shoe giveaway.

”We are at the 4th annual Soles for School giveaway. Today, we’re going to give away over 260 pairs of shoes for kids in the Tri-City area as they get ready to go back to school,” said Pastor Dequandre Hardnett, Senior Pastor at New Destiny Church. “I want to send a special shoutout to the members of New Destiny Church and our community partners and we look forward to doing it next year even bigger.”

Pastor Hardnett says they ended up giving away 260 pairs of shoes to kids in the area - to lend a hand to parents possibly struggling with back to school shopping.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike & Ed's Barbecue
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
House fire in south Columbus
2 people without home following south Columbus house fire
One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Earline Avenue in Columbus.
One dead, one injured after shooting on Earline Ave. in Columbus
2 injured, 1 dead in Hogansville Saturday morning shooting
Malcolm Crouch
Columbus man arrested on multiple traffic, drug charges

Latest News

Georgia election voting stickers
Columbus democrats hold training to prepare for November election
Columbus democrats hold training to prepare for November election
Columbus democrats hold organized training to prepare for November election
The three men convicted in Arbery's murder are accused of targeting him because he was Black...
Federal judge sentences Travis McMichael to life in prison, other 2 men to be sentenced Monday afternoon
Ala. Cooperative Extension System hosts new farmers seminar in Russell Co.
Ala. Cooperative Extension System hosts new farmers seminar in Russell Co.
Ala. Cooperative Extension System hosts new farmers seminar in Russell Co.
Ala. Cooperative Extension System hosts new farmers seminar in Russell Co.