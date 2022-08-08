New Destiny Church hosts 4th annual shoe giveaway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Destiny Church spent their Saturday morning making sure students had a new pair of shoes before they return to the classroom.

The church held its 4th annual “Soles for Schools” shoe giveaway.

”We are at the 4th annual Soles for School giveaway. Today, we’re going to give away over 260 pairs of shoes for kids in the Tri-City area as they get ready to go back to school,” said Pastor Dequandre Hardnett, Senior Pastor at New Destiny Church. “I want to send a special shoutout to the members of New Destiny Church and our community partners and we look forward to doing it next year even bigger.”

Pastor Hardnett says they ended up giving away 260 pairs of shoes to kids in the area - to lend a hand to parents possibly struggling with back to school shopping.

