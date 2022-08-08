Business Break
‘No Cost Clinic’ offering free health services in Columbus

By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Department of Defense is partnering with Valley Healthcare and Piedmont Columbus Regional to provide health services at no cost to anyone with no appointment necessary.

The services provided include: basic medical services, health screenings, dental exams and extractions, vision exams and single vision glasses, physical therapy, and behavioral health practices.

The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. everyday except August 12 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Below is a list where the clinic is will be located:

  • Columbus Civic Center: 400 4th Street in Columbus
  • Providence Baptist Church: 2807 Lee Road 166 in Opelika
  • Stewart County High School: 15582 GA-27 in Lumpkin

These services double as training for military, medical, engineering, and support personnel while they provide extended healthcare to communities.

“We’re able to connect you to the Valley Healthcare and Piedmont continuous care. There are a lot of resources here to benefit the community so come on out,” says Major Robert Hart, the assistant officer in charge for the Columbus location.

It’s an initiative through the Department of Defense called ‘Innovative Readiness Training’.

