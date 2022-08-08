One dead, one injured after shooting on Earline Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Earline Avenue in Columbus.

According to officials, on August 6 at approximately 10:39 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Earline Avenue regarding a shooting. Officers arrived and discovered that two victims had been shot at this location.

The victims were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where 19-year-old Jaheim Thomas died from his injuries. The other victim was treated and is in stable condition.

The Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Sergeant Kyle Tuggle at 706-225-4377 or email at ktuggle@columbusga.org.

