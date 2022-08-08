VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - This week’s pet of the week has a sweet face that you just can’t say no to!

Meet Merlin. He’s a 4-year-old bulldog mix weighing in at only 45 pounds!

Pet of the Week: 4-year-old pup looking for loving family (Source: Big Valley Rescue)

Merlin is fully vetted and up to date on all of his shots. He is dog friendly but would prefer a home without cats.

He’s how one would described “the goodest boy” and loves to play with his toys. He never says no to a good belly rub!

To meet Merlin you can apply on Big Valley Animal Rescue’s Facebook HERE.

